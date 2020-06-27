|
EGON LECHNER November 3, 1928 - June 20, 2020 Egon passed suddenly but peacefully surrounded by his loving caregivers at his home in Oakville, at the age of 91. He is survived by his daughters, Karina Lechner Anderson and Kim Lechner and also survived by two grandchildren, Lara Anderson and Declan Anderson. Egon was born in Kehl, Germany and immigrated to Canada in 1951, eventually settling in Oakville, where he lived in his cherished home until his passing. Egon was a self taught piano player and played professionally in his Egon Lechner Trio at the Park Plaza Hotel in its height. His piano playing was his ticket to Canada as he had no funds after the war but was playing in a US jazz club in Germany, where he caught the head of the Canadian Consulate's attention; he was granted a ticket on the boat to Canada, despite a one year wait list and never looked back. After immigrating to Canada with no means, he worked hard to land a job in the financial sector, ultimately becoming a very successful financial advisor. While music was his passion, he wanted to provide for his family and he held his last position in the financial sector for over 40 years. He continued to play the piano avidly until this past year and was known to become the center of many parties at the keyboard. Egon will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He will be remembered for his generosity, humour, intelligence and as a real Gentleman. A sincere thank you to his Caregivers and his Assistant, who enabled him to fulfill his dream of staying in his home when he needed support and who provided such devoted, genuine and loving care for the last few years of his life. A celebration of life with friends and family will be held at Oakview Funeral Home in Oakville, when pandemic restrictions lift, at a date to be determined. Donations to Acclaim Health Halton, a non-profit, in lieu of flowers would be kindly accepted.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 27 to July 1, 2020