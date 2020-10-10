EILA AUVINEN July 8, 1931 - October 1, 2020 Eila Auvinen (nee Paju), 89, of Sudbury, Ontario, died on October 1, 2020 in the comfort of her home with loving family and her dedicated caregiver by her side. She had a remarkable and full life. Eila is now reunited with her husband, Heikki, who predeceased her in 1996. They enjoyed an adventurous life together with travel, the outdoors and the family "camp" at Armstrong Lake as prominent features. Eila was the proud mother of three children, Mark, Peter and Katherine (Kathy); mother-in-law to Jeremy and Tish; loving grandmother to Lindsay and Matthew, Hannah and Sam; and she held a special place in her heart for her extended family and circle of friends. She cherished her family and was a devoted mother. Eila was born in Montreal, into a thriving Finnish community, where she lived with her brother, Walter (Wally), and her parents Anna and Jalmar. In the mid-thirties many Finns migrated to Sudbury with Eila and her family among them. The early years in this new community were a struggle after her father's sudden death. But her mother carried on as a model of resilience and Finnish "Sisu" and Eila lived the values of hard work, kindness and grace throughout her life. Eila and Heikki married in 1958 having known each other, through their families, from their early beginnings in Montreal. While Heikki focused on his law practice in Sudbury, Eila was the day-to-day force behind Nordic Ski Hills, a downhill ski area they jointly operated. Eila was a sharp bookkeeper with a head for business who knew how to get things done. The "Nordic Hills days" were filled with good friends and lively social gatherings, leaving no end of good stories and fond memories. She lived her life with humour, humility, endless amounts of kindness and she was selfless to the core. Eila created a home that was filled with warmth and acceptance and she was like a "second mom" to so many. She will be terribly missed. The family extends their heartfelt thanks to her wonderful caregiver, Meena, as well as to Dr. Pun, Barb Ballantyne and the entire Shared Care nursing staff who provided incredible support throughout her recent illness. A special thanks to Mary Yackman and Carolyn Bayford for their support and to the care team including Zoe, Alison, Cory and especially to Stacey, for your sensitivity and compassion when it mattered most. The family will hold a private celebration of Eila's life and there will be no public service or gathering. Donations are welcome to the Northern Cancer Foundation (at HSN) and to the Health Sciences North Foundation (Cardiac Care Unit). Arrangements entrusted to the Jackson and Barnard Funeral Home. For donations or messages of condolence, www.lougheed.org