EILEEN ANNE HAMMILL(née Mack) March 16, 1930 - March 28, 2020 Eileen Hammill (née Mack), passed away at the Guelph General Hospital with her daughter at her side on March 28, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Ken O Hammill, recently deceased (February 5, 2020) after 67 years of marriage and older sister to the late Robert Mack (July 5, 2014). Eileen will be greatly missed by her children Mike (Odette), John, and Cassie (Murray), her 6 grandchildren Catie, JP, Connor, Sarah, James, Alex and great-granddaughter Elspeth. Born in Guelph Ontario, on March 16, 1930, to Ellen M. Bulger and Horace G. Mack, Eileen grew up in Guelph where she attended GCVI high school before moving on to McMaster University, graduating with a BA. While at University, Eileen met her future husband Ken, and they were married in 1953. After a brief stay in Oakville, the young family returned to Guelph where they raised their family. Known for her strong mind, Eileen was always ready to discuss and debate subjects related to European (Irish) history, family and politics, all of which she adored. Always present to run her children to the rink, whether for hockey or figure skating or to the pool or soccer pitch, she ran a very tight ship. As her family grew up, Eileen and Ken took much pride in supporting their grandchildren. Like her husband, Eileen, felt very strongly about their community and much of their efforts went to ensuring Guelph was a better place to live, including helping to found the Guelph Community Foundation. Ken made his own mark, but they made a formidable team, bolstered by Eileen's network, strategic thinking and sober second thought. Active in politics she worked in many campaigns of the old Progressive Conservative Party federally and provincially. During the 1960s she served as president of the Guelph Historical Society promoting the establishment of the Guelph Museum and the preservation of Guelph's Heritage buildings. In the 1980's, Eileen was instrumental in the establishment of the Southern Ontario Library Service, served on a provincial government task force on public library funding and was recognized by the Ontario Public Library Association as Trustee of the Year in 1990. In her nearly 30 years as a member of the Guelph Public Library Board, the library grew from a circulation of less than 400,000 to 1.8 million, and from one location to six. Resting at the Gilbert MacIntyre & Son Funeral Home, Hart Chapel, 1099 Gordon St., Guelph. Owing to the pandemic, Eileen will be interred in a private service at Woodlawn Cemetery on March 31, 2020. Details for a public service will be announced at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Guelph Public Library Fund under the umbrella of the Guelph Community Foundation would be appreciated by the family www.guelphcf.ca/ForbrDonors/WaystoGive.aspx#donatenow. Cards available at the funeral home (519-821-5077) or condolences may be sent to www.gilbertmacintyreandson.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020