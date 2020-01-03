|
EILEEN DEW Eileen Dew, née Lundman, passed away peacefully in her 91st year, surrounded by her family, on December 28, 2019 in Oakville. Predeceased by her husband, William 'Bill' (1985); loving mother of Rob and Jane Ottman (Steve). Proud grandma of Hayley and Kevin Dew and Hannah, Stephanie and Quinn Ottman, great-grandma of Keira French. Dear sister of Dorine and Eleanor and the late Edward. She will also be dearly missed by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A Celebration of Life for Eileen will be held at Glen Oaks Crestview Chapel, 3164 Ninth Line, Oakville on Sunday, January 5, 2020, 1:30 - 4:30 p.m. with prayers and reflection at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations being made to or The Heart and Stroke Foundation in Eileen's memory. Online condolences can be made through www.glenoaks.ca.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 3 to Jan. 7, 2020