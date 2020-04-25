|
|
EILEEN EDWARDS (née Andrew) March 20, 1922 - April 21, 2020 Eileen died peacefully of natural causes in her 99th year. Devoted wife of the late Gerald Edwards, she was a cherished mother to David, Nancy and Brian, adoring grandmother to Sarah, Jessica and Christopher, affectionate mother-in-law of Kathy Edwards and Ann Edwards. She is survived by her sister Jean Senior, and predeceased by her siblings Joyce Bone, Roy Andrew and Barry Andrew. Eileen was a quiet, shining woman of intelligence, kindness and generosity, who savoured life and offered a sensitive concern to all she met. Our thanks to the Millwood Retirement Residence for their care and compassion in her final years. There will be a private family service. In memory of Eileen, donations to Birds Canada (www.birdscanada.org) would be sincerely appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. "For the growing good of the world is partly dependent on unhistoric acts; and that things are not so ill with you and me as they might have been, is half owing to the number who lived faithfully a hidden life." - George Eliot
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020