You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel Limited
1403 Bayview Avenue
Toronto, ON M4G 3A8
416-487-4523
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen EDWARDS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen EDWARDS


1922 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen EDWARDS Obituary
EILEEN EDWARDS (née Andrew) March 20, 1922 - April 21, 2020 Eileen died peacefully of natural causes in her 99th year. Devoted wife of the late Gerald Edwards, she was a cherished mother to David, Nancy and Brian, adoring grandmother to Sarah, Jessica and Christopher, affectionate mother-in-law of Kathy Edwards and Ann Edwards. She is survived by her sister Jean Senior, and predeceased by her siblings Joyce Bone, Roy Andrew and Barry Andrew. Eileen was a quiet, shining woman of intelligence, kindness and generosity, who savoured life and offered a sensitive concern to all she met. Our thanks to the Millwood Retirement Residence for their care and compassion in her final years. There will be a private family service. In memory of Eileen, donations to Birds Canada (www.birdscanada.org) would be sincerely appreciated. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com. "For the growing good of the world is partly dependent on unhistoric acts; and that things are not so ill with you and me as they might have been, is half owing to the number who lived faithfully a hidden life." - George Eliot
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -