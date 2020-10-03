EILEEN MARGARET GRANT (Anne) Anne Passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 after a prolonged period of palliative care at Beechwood in Mississauga. Anne started life in Myanmar, or as it was known the Burma, where Anne enjoyed having a somewhat unique pet, her baby elephant. All of this had to end because of the Second World War when she returned with her family to England. When she came to Canada she married Sandy and practiced the art of commercial sales. Anne was predeceased by Sandy with whom she enjoyed copious hours of underwater exploration up until his death. Anne continued her life travelling extensively and sending her spare time working at Mimico Cruising Club on the Committee Boat and in the mailing department. There will be no service of Anne's life at her wishes.



