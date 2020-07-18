|
EILEEN MORRIS ADAMS Born September 4, 1923 in Toronto; died July 12, 2020 in Toronto It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Eileen Morris Adams, a loving matriarch and distinguished trailblazer. Eileen was the loving wife of the late Eric Robertson Adams for 56 years; mother of Dr. Brendan D. Adams (Barb) of Bragg Creek, Alberta and Barry W. Adams (Karen) of Peterborough, Ontario; Grandma to Lisa (Rod Edwardson), Rebecca (Gregor Craigie) and Graham Adams in the West; Nana to Jenn (Will English) in Massachusetts and Colin Adams (Allanna) in Ottawa; Great Grandma to Lochlan, Benjamin and Charlie Craigie in Victoria and Great Nana to Evan English in Massachusetts and Cameron Adams in Ottawa. Eileen was the sister of the late, cherished Dorothy Eleanor Morris Evans (John) and aunt to Dorothy's children, Laura Evans (Jonathon Wheatcroft) of Ottawa and Ralph Evans (Judy Todd) of Toronto. A journalist for over 40 years, Eileen Morris was a department editor at Chatelaine before moving on to freelance many articles for Canadian magazines and newspapers. Eileen was one of the nine women founders of The Elizabeth Fry Society of Toronto in 1952 and enjoyed addressing the 50th Anniversary Celebration in 2002. In 1957, with friend Margaret Baker, she co-founded the Toronto Memorial Society. Eileen was a long-time member of Leaside United Church. She wrote a church history and helped create the congregation's pall. In 1983, she organized the Toronto Chapter of the Jane Austen Society of North America. In recognition of her public service, Eileen received the prestigious Agnes Macphail Award. A celebration of Eileen's remarkable life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from July 18 to July 22, 2020