EILEEN MAY NICKERSON October 27, 1932 - October 24, 2020 Of Yarmouth, Nova Scotia died at the Yarmouth Regional Hospital on Saturday, October 24, 2020, three days shy of her 88th birthday. She died peacefully, following a stroke, surrounded by her daughters. Eileen was born in Liverpool, Nova Scotia on October 27, 1932 to Jack and Caroline (May) Clarke. She grew up in the small community of Brooklyn, just outside of Liverpool. In May of 1954, she graduated from the Victoria General Hospital School of Nursing where she formed deep, lifelong friendships with many of her classmates. She later married Dr. Donald Milford (also from Liverpool) on December 27, 1959 and had two daughters, Elizabeth and Donalda. Eileen and her young family moved to Yarmouth where Don established his medical practice and Eileen worked as a head nurse in the Operating Room (OR) at the Yarmouth Regional Hospital. Eileen and Don later divorced and she met Dr. Victor Morse Nickerson, a dentist and widower in Yarmouth who had two teenaged daughters, Linda and Kathy. Eileen and Morse were married on January 25, 1968 and later had their daughter, Susan, in 1970. Eileen was greatly loved by her family and her many friends and was known as a woman of tremendous strength, character and good humor. She set an example for her family in how to live a good life - always be kind, show respect for others and work hard. She loved a good single malt scotch and a fierce game of bridge with friends. An avid rug hooker, she was a member of the Rug Hooking Guild of Nova Scotia and hooked many beautiful rugs over her lifetime that will live on and be passed down to future generations of her family. Throughout her life, Eileen was also an active volunteer with the Yarmouth Regional Hospital, working in the Gift Shop for many years and later at the Hospital Information Desk. She is survived by daughters, Elizabeth (Arthur) Prime, Deerfield; Donalda Milford, Yarmouth; Susan (Scott Bell) Nickerson, Toronto; step daughters, Linda (Paul) Doucette, Yarmouth; Katherine Nickerson, Yarmouth; sister, Elizabeth Grew, Bellville, ONT; grandchildren, Christopher and Kay Muise and Max Bell and one great grandson Zackery Boudreau. For the last few years, Eileen had the good fortune of living at Treasured Memories Seniors Residence on Elm Street, where she was doted on by her wonderful caregiver, Tammy Wyman, and the rest of the staff there. Warmest thanks to Shelly Reardon and all the staff and residents at Treasured Memories who gave Eileen such a lovely home. Special thanks also to Dr. Sood and the nursing staff at Yarmouth Regional Hospital for the excellent care they gave to Eileen during the last week of her life. A funeral service will be held at Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Yarmouth on Saturday, November 14 at 2 p.m. (AT). Donations in Eileen's memory may be made to the Yarmouth Hospital Foundation (www.yarmouthhospitalfoundation.ca
). Online condolences may be sent to sweenysfh@eastlink.ca, or you may sign the guest book online at www.sweenysfuneralhome.net