You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen PRITZKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen PRITZKER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen PRITZKER Obituary
EILEEN PRITZKER On Thursday, June 25, 2020, Eileen Pritzker, beloved wife of the late Ralph Pritzker. Loving mother and mother-in- law of Lisa and George Anderson, and Mark Pritzker and Anne Fullerton. Dear sister of Beryl Grossman, and the late Ann Solomon, Ethel Romanow, Sophie Davis, Abraham Seidman, Jean Lipson, and Toba Greenberg. Devoted grandmother of Jay and Mary, and David. A Family graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to The North York Harvest Food Bank, (416) 635-7771.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 27 to July 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -