EILEEN PRITZKER On Thursday, June 25, 2020, Eileen Pritzker, beloved wife of the late Ralph Pritzker. Loving mother and mother-in- law of Lisa and George Anderson, and Mark Pritzker and Anne Fullerton. Dear sister of Beryl Grossman, and the late Ann Solomon, Ethel Romanow, Sophie Davis, Abraham Seidman, Jean Lipson, and Toba Greenberg. Devoted grandmother of Jay and Mary, and David. A Family graveside service will be held on Sunday, June 28, 2020. Memorial donations may be made to The North York Harvest Food Bank, (416) 635-7771.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 27 to July 1, 2020