EINAR WESTERLUND May 6, 1940 - March 2, 2019 It is with deepest sadness that we announce the death of Einar Westerlund on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at the age of 78. Left to mourn him are his beloved wife, Maria Angeles; his two children, Eric and Einar III; his two grandchildren, Lumi and Isabella; his sister, Julie and her family. Einar's intelligence, humor, generosity, and kindness left an indellible impression on the hearts of the many who were lucky enough to know him. After a life lived with passion, devotion and curiosity, he faced a two year battle with cancer with dignity, grace, strength and calm. Einar had a long and distinguished career in management and human resources consulting. Blessed with a beautiful baritone voice, he began his professional life in the world of broadcasting, starting with an internship at the Voice of America, becoming a disc jockey at Yale, and later at commercial radio stations. After briefly working in the Nielsen Market Research organization, he decided to set up his own business, a management consulting firm that he opened with Alan Foster and Ted Emond. Ted would remain his partner for the majority of Einar's professional career, until his "twilight years" working out of the Queen's Business School. Of particular significance was Einar's consulting work with airline pilots and crew. It was during this training that he met the love of his life Maria Angeles Ugalde, his wife of 31 years. A voracious student of literature, the Spanish language, and psychology, he never curtailed his interest in anything. Throughout his life he was always ready to explore new frontiers. He was a passionate collector of cars and music; a writer; a fitness enthusiast who exercised almost everyday; an always-willing-party-goer with a fine taste in food, drink, and conversation. However, his main focus was always the people around him -- his colleagues, clients, friends, and family. Following Einar's wishes, cremation has taken place. On Sunday, March 10th, 2019 his family will host a Celebration of his life at the Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre, 375 Mount Pleasant Rd., (east gate entrance, north of St. Clair 416-485-5572). Gathering will begin at 11 a.m., with the celebration starting at 12 p.m., followed by a reception. To honour Einar, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 9 to Mar. 13, 2019