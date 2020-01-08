You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for E.J. ARCHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

E.J. ARCHER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
E.J. ARCHER Obituary
E.J. "JACK" ARCHER Born June 7, 1923, Toronto Ontario, died peacefully December 30, 2020, Victoria, B.C. Eldest of four children of Edward George Archer and Mary Elizabeth Archer nee Trowell. He was raised in Rosedale, Toronto and spent his summers on Lake of Bays. Joined the R.C.A.F in 1941 and stationed in England in 1944. Graduated University of Toronto Engineering then joined ESSO ("Andean") in Colombia (1950-1960) and Libya (1960-1963) before joining Peace Pipe Line in Calgary (1963-1990) where he retired as President and moved to Victoria, B.C. He met and married the love of his life Clanell in Barranquilla in 1953. They were inseparable until her passing February 8, 2017. He enjoyed a rich professional life and an even more rewarding personal one. He built a cabin on Lake of Bays with his brothers George and Murray after the War that was still standing in 2014. He was a good woodworker, a great shot, designed everything he built, and travelled and read widely. He is survived by his son, Christopher; his sister, Joan; his grandchildren, Mary, Ellen, and Paul; and nieces and nephews. Those of his generation who were lucky enough to have survived the Great Depression and the Second World War went on to build a great society. Our prosperity was born from their sacrifice and hard work. Godspeed.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of E.J.'s passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -