E.J. "JACK" ARCHER Born June 7, 1923, Toronto Ontario, died peacefully December 30, 2020, Victoria, B.C. Eldest of four children of Edward George Archer and Mary Elizabeth Archer nee Trowell. He was raised in Rosedale, Toronto and spent his summers on Lake of Bays. Joined the R.C.A.F in 1941 and stationed in England in 1944. Graduated University of Toronto Engineering then joined ESSO ("Andean") in Colombia (1950-1960) and Libya (1960-1963) before joining Peace Pipe Line in Calgary (1963-1990) where he retired as President and moved to Victoria, B.C. He met and married the love of his life Clanell in Barranquilla in 1953. They were inseparable until her passing February 8, 2017. He enjoyed a rich professional life and an even more rewarding personal one. He built a cabin on Lake of Bays with his brothers George and Murray after the War that was still standing in 2014. He was a good woodworker, a great shot, designed everything he built, and travelled and read widely. He is survived by his son, Christopher; his sister, Joan; his grandchildren, Mary, Ellen, and Paul; and nieces and nephews. Those of his generation who were lucky enough to have survived the Great Depression and the Second World War went on to build a great society. Our prosperity was born from their sacrifice and hard work. Godspeed.
