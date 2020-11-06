ELAINE BRASE (née Springberg) Elaine Brase (née Springberg) passed away peacefully on November 2, 2020, at the age of 98. Beloved wife for 48 years of the late Peter (Pete) Brase and loving mother of Judy (Ernest Giambrone) and Peter. She will be fondly remembered by her grandchildren, Adam (Sarah), Broden (Aoife) and Sam (Mari) and her two great- grandchildren, Layla and Rory. Elaine was born on October 31, 1922 in Chicago, where she spent her early years before moving to Connecticut. With the outbreak of World War II, Elaine enlisted in the WAVES, the women's branch of the U.S. Navy. She was posted to Washington, D.C. where she worked in the Cryptography section as a clerk. After the war she attended Barnard College, the women's college of Columbia University in New York City. It was there that she met her future husband Pete Brase (his sister, Katharine, was one of her roommates) who she married in 1948. Elaine spent much of her life in upstate New York (Jamestown and Johnstown) and was a 'stay-at-home' mom, though she did do some supply teaching which she enjoyed. She became an amazing seamstress, making most of her own clothes and learned to cook really, really well (her renowned daffy cake remains a Christmas family favourite). Once the kids had 'flown the nest,' Elaine and Pete moved to Brooklyn where they took advantage of all the cultural opportunities available in New York City and eventually retired back to Jamestown, New York. After Pete's death in 1996, Elaine immigrated to Toronto and lived with her daughter and family. During this time, Elaine was very active and traveled extensively enjoying great food and wine. Throughout the years she was a loving and supportive grandmother and becoming a great-grandmother brought her great joy. Elaine was loved across several generations for her gentle warmth, kindness and generosity. She was thoughtful and articulate, working on the Sunday New York Times crossword puzzles into her 90s. She was effortlessly elegant and possessed a quiet dignity that was unmatched, but the twinkle in her eye and quick wit were never far. She will be greatly missed. To commemorate Elaine's life, donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada (https://alzheimer.ca/en/
take-action/donate) or to West Neighbourhood House (https://www.westnh.org/
donate/). The adult day programme at West Neighbourhood house gave Elaine great pleasure and, if possible, donations should be directed to that programme.