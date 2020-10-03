ELAINE ELIZABETH (BETTY) MAY (née Middlestead) It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Betty May in Toronto on September 3, 2020. Betty was born in Pembroke, Ontario, August 9, 1932, to Esther Biesenthal and Walter Middlestead, the third of four daughters (Aurora, Alexandra and Marlene). Like many ambitious young women at the time, Betty chose a career in nursing. She remembered her years at Kingston General Hospital in training with great fondness and developed life-long friendships. While in Kingston, Betty was set up on a blind date with a Queen's University engineering student, Sidney May of Toronto. They married in 1955 and Sid's studies and work took the family from Toronto to London, Ontario, to Montreal, to Winnipeg and back to Montreal before settling in Cooksville (later Mississauga). After having her children, Betty returned to work as a public health nurse with Peel Region. A tragic accident in 1983 left Betty a widow and badly injured. With typical determination and resilience, she continued working, contributing to St. Luke's Anglican Church and enjoying her grandchildren. In 1994 she married Ron Lowman after another successful blind date (this time arranged by her daughter-in-law). Ron and Betty had thirteen wonderful years travelling, dancing and singing together. While Betty's final years facing dementia were challenging, she continued to be the hub of her family and never lost her love of singing and music. Betty leaves her four children Philip (Alice); Joel (Bernadette); Harley (Anne-Marie) and Lisa (Libor) and nine grandchildren (Brendan [Stephanie], Hannah, Petr, Gavin, Linnea, Sophie, Fraser, Alex, Grace). She enjoyed and was well-loved by the Lowman family, who saw her as their own. A soprano, a nurse, a true lady and a daughter of the Ottawa Valley, Betty will be greatly missed by friends and family. Special thanks to the devoted and hard-working staff at Cummer Lodge in North York. Donations to the Cummer Lodge Music Programme or the Alzheimer Society would be greatly appreciated. We look forward to celebrating Betty's life with family and friends once conditions are amenable to an event that truly shows how many cared for her.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store