Elaine MYERS

Elaine MYERS Obituary
ELAINE MYERS 'Ettie' Peacefully in her 73rd year on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. Ettie Myers, beloved daughter of the late Ella and Myer Myers. Dear sister and sister- in-law of Roberta and the late Barry Dubiner, Larry and Sheli Myers, and Tom and the late Judy Stevens. Devoted aunt to all her nieces and nephews and many great-nieces and nephews. The family would especially like to thank her dear friend Honey Mahl for always being there and Lovel for her exceptional care giving. At Pardes Chaim Cemetery, 11818 Bathurst Street, Vaughan for service on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Shiva 5444 Yonge Street #408. Memorial donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Canada, 416-445-0373.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 12 to Mar. 16, 2020
