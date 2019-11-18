|
ELAINE REHOR 1947-2019 Elaine Lenore Virginia Rehor (Prior) died shortly after her 72nd birthday in Key West, Florida, her adopted home. Born in Toronto, Elaine was the much loved daughter of Marj and Doug, wife of David, sister of Sharon (Doug) and Joan, and aunt to Scott. Fondly remembered by her stepfamily, Will, Kimberly, Brendan, Karlie, Casey, Preston, Jeffrey, David, Scott and James and many friends and family. Elaine was an expert knitter and needlepointer, and lover of crosswords and books. She had a varied career in business and enjoyed living abroad in the UK and Brazil. Elaine was an avid reader of obituaries and nothing we could say would ever do justice to the wonderful and kind person she was. After a stubborn battle with cancer, she slipped away quietly in the early morning of November 10, 2019. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date in Toronto. Donations to the charity of your choice or the Senior Care Group Foundation (scgfoundtion.com/giving).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2019