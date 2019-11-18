You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine REHOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine REHOR


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elaine REHOR Obituary
ELAINE REHOR 1947-2019 Elaine Lenore Virginia Rehor (Prior) died shortly after her 72nd birthday in Key West, Florida, her adopted home. Born in Toronto, Elaine was the much loved daughter of Marj and Doug, wife of David, sister of Sharon (Doug) and Joan, and aunt to Scott. Fondly remembered by her stepfamily, Will, Kimberly, Brendan, Karlie, Casey, Preston, Jeffrey, David, Scott and James and many friends and family. Elaine was an expert knitter and needlepointer, and lover of crosswords and books. She had a varied career in business and enjoyed living abroad in the UK and Brazil. Elaine was an avid reader of obituaries and nothing we could say would ever do justice to the wonderful and kind person she was. After a stubborn battle with cancer, she slipped away quietly in the early morning of November 10, 2019. A memorial gathering will be held at a later date in Toronto. Donations to the charity of your choice or the Senior Care Group Foundation (scgfoundtion.com/giving).
Published in The Globe and Mail from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -