Eleanor Anne WRIGHT
ELEANOR ANNE WRIGHT December 31, 1947 - September 25, 2020 On September 25, 2020 Ellie passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family. The daughter of Helen Rawes McLeod (Johnson) and Robert Donald McLeod. She is survived by her husband of 45 years John, children Katie (Brett), Jamie (Joanna) and Caroline, grandchildren Megan and Lori, sisters Priscilla Brooks-Hill and Valerie McRae as well as many nieces and nephews . She is predeceased by her son Doug (2011). Ellie started her career as an elementary school teacher after graduating from University of Toronto. When the children arrived Ellie took a leave of absence from teaching so she could spend time with her children. She was always the mother driving to games, events and outings. Eventually when the kids were old enough, she returned to education as a teacher librarian which she thoroughly enjoyed. Ellie was always an avid athlete and she could usually be found at the RCYC on the badminton court, in the gym or sailing. She also loved games spending many hours playing bridge as well as board games at the family cottage. Even though Ellie was very social, she was most comfortable around family whether it was family trips or family functions. She always looked forward to her morning phone calls from her beloved grand children as well as the holidays. She was a beautiful wife, a loving mother and a loyal friend, she will be dearly missed. If so desired, donations in memory of Ellie may be made to the Douglas Wright Foundation (www.douglaswrightfoundation.ca)

Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 10 to Oct. 14, 2020.
