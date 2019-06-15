ELEANOR ENKIN (née Wolfe) Eleanor Enkin (née Wolfe) died peacefully at home in Victoria, BC, on June 10, 2019. She was born August 3, 1925. Beloved wife of Murray Enkin, mother of Susan Boron (Doug Boron, died 2018) of Hanover, ON, Nomi Kaston (Jack Kaston) of Victoria, BC, Jane Enkin (Justin Lewis) of Winnipeg, MB, and Randy Enkin (Eva Bild) of Victoria, BC. Sister of Roy Wolfe (died 2014) and Raymond Wolfe of Boston, MA. Predeceased by her parents, Wolf and Ethel Wolfe. Deeply loved and fondly remembered by grandchildren, Adam, Yoni, Daniel, Simon, Hannah, Shlomo, and Sunny; great- granddaughter, Ayana; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and relatives in Hamilton, Toronto, Victoria, Montreal, Israel and around the world. Donations to a charity of your choice would be lovely. Murray Enkin wrote: 'Dear family and friends, I am devastated at having to tell you that my loving, much loved wife, Eleanor died, died today less than a week before our 72nd anniversary. She lived fully and joyously for 93 years, so she did not die young. She lived life fully, loved her family and friends totally, and was as fully loved in return. Her end was rapid, peaceful, and, in its own way, as beautiful as her life. She died in my arms, as I kissed her. She will live on, in my memory, the memories of our children, our grandchildren, our great- grandchild, and so many of you.' Eleanor was a talented photographer, skilled at portraits and a pioneer of birth photography. She was a speaker, research bibliographer and a wonderful writer. She had a great love and knowledge of classical music and traditional jazz, and was a highly learned supporter of the arts. She loved to name every flower she saw. Everyone who met Eleanor will remember her as a caring listener, welcoming and endlessly nurturing. Published in The Globe and Mail from June 15 to June 19, 2019