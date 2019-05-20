Resources More Obituaries for Eleanor FERGUSON Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Eleanor FERGUSON

1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers ELEANOR MARION STEWART FERGUSON (nee Harris) January 26, 1930 - April 21, 2019 Having lived a full life, on her own terms, Eleanor passed suddenly, but peacefully, early Easter Sunday in the presence of family. Predeceased by husband, Ian; Eleanor is fondly and sadly missed by her sons, Jeffrey and Steven; and their wives, Catherine and Jacqueline; her grandchildren, Ian and Hayley; brother and confidant, Neil; sister and friend, Audrey. 'Auntie E.' is also missed by nieces, Jennifer, Elizabeth, Nancy, Lori, Adrianne; as well as nephew, Ronald; and their extended families. Also to be missed by Margie, Karen, and Shawna who played an important part in Eleanor's life. Born in Toronto where she lived for the majority of her life, save for a short period in the late 60's when she resided in Winnipeg with her husband Ian and her sons until Ian's passing in 1969, Eleanor then returned to Toronto with her sons. She worked with the Toronto Board of Education at both Sackville and Park schools. Later she was with the Woman's College Hospital and finally retired from Proctor and Redfern. Eleanor lived in her home until she left us. She epitomized the words dignity, strength and compassion. She also could and frequently did, find the best in people or tough situations, and would gently point out why it was better to be forgiving and compassionate than to hold a grudge or onto anger. She would frequently refer to the 'terrible trio' while fondly recalling travelling with her sister Audrey and cousin Margie while sometimes being joined by friends or other members of the family. Active in her church, the Church of the Ascension in Don Mills, until her passing, Eleanor was a member of the ACW (Anglican Church Women) and the Altar Guild. She also really enjoyed her weekly Mahjong get together with her friends from the church. According to Eleanor's wishes, a private family service was held on May 11, 2016 with interment on May 13, 2016. Thank you to Dr.s LeClerc and Harrison of the Belleville General Hospital for their truly remarkable caring and consideration in Eleanor's care. Special thanks to Father Nick Morkel and everyone at the Church of the Ascension for their kindness and support. Feisty and fiercely independent to the end, Eleanor's memory may be honoured through a donation to 'Belleville General Hospital Fund', the "Church of the Ascension", Overland Drive, Toronto, for their building fund, or to a charity of your choice. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 20 to May 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries