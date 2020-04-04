You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlatt Funeral Home, Swackhamer Chapel
195 King Street West
Dundas, ON L9H1V5
(905) 627-7452
Resources
More Obituaries for Eleanor HARDING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eleanor HARDING

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eleanor HARDING Obituary
ELEANOR HARDING(Lea) Eleanor (Lea) Frances Harding (née Horne), age 84 years, died peacefully in Dundas ON, early Monday morning, March 30, 2020. Lea is predeceased by her beloved husband of 45 years, Richard Masters Harding. She is survived by an adoring family of four children, Patricia (Harding) and Brian Cameron, Susan (Harding) and Jason Sheper, all from Dundas, ON., Steven Harding, of Calgary, AL, Kerin Harding and Frank Keller of Aurora, ON; Eight grandchildren hold her memory dear: Geoffrey and Blair Cameron, and their wives Lita and Rachel respectively, Miquela and Dylan Sheper and spouses Andrew Skinner and Amelia Haskell-Sheper, Sara (Harding) and Shayne Shyiak and Amy Harding, Gavin Keller and Madeleine Keller. She is missed by eight great grandchildren, Clara and Theo Cameron, Maxwell and Esme Cameron, Inika and Emma Skinner, Leo and Lily Sheper. In addition, her brother William Horne, Dannie (predeceased) from London, Ontario, and brother in law and sister in law Jim and Mary Harding from Collingwood. On-line condolences and fuller Obituary can be viewed at www.marlattfhdundas.com Plans for a Celebration of Life after containment of COVID19, to follow.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eleanor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -