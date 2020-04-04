|
|
ELEANOR HARDING(Lea) Eleanor (Lea) Frances Harding (née Horne), age 84 years, died peacefully in Dundas ON, early Monday morning, March 30, 2020. Lea is predeceased by her beloved husband of 45 years, Richard Masters Harding. She is survived by an adoring family of four children, Patricia (Harding) and Brian Cameron, Susan (Harding) and Jason Sheper, all from Dundas, ON., Steven Harding, of Calgary, AL, Kerin Harding and Frank Keller of Aurora, ON; Eight grandchildren hold her memory dear: Geoffrey and Blair Cameron, and their wives Lita and Rachel respectively, Miquela and Dylan Sheper and spouses Andrew Skinner and Amelia Haskell-Sheper, Sara (Harding) and Shayne Shyiak and Amy Harding, Gavin Keller and Madeleine Keller. She is missed by eight great grandchildren, Clara and Theo Cameron, Maxwell and Esme Cameron, Inika and Emma Skinner, Leo and Lily Sheper. In addition, her brother William Horne, Dannie (predeceased) from London, Ontario, and brother in law and sister in law Jim and Mary Harding from Collingwood. On-line condolences and fuller Obituary can be viewed at www.marlattfhdundas.com Plans for a Celebration of Life after containment of COVID19, to follow.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020