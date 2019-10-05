You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel
82 Pine Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2N7
(705) 445-2651
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel
82 Pine Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2N7
Eleanor Jean SCOTT

Eleanor Jean SCOTT Obituary
ELEANOR JEAN SCOTT (nee McNeill) Jean passed in her 91st year at Campbell House on October 1, 2019, one day after being transferred from General Marine Hospital in Collingwood. Married for 64 years, she left behind heartbroken Brian 'Buck' Scott, two sons, Gregory (Ellen), Duncan (Vicki) and four much loved wonderful and successful grandchildren, Samantha, Abigail, Alexandra and Robert. Jean was born in New Liskeard, Ontario. She trained at Toronto General Hospital to become a nurse and subsequently worked as a Head Nurse there. Jean loved a five card major and formed bridge clubs in every place she lived. She was an early member of Craigleith Ski Club and skied with two nursing classmates. Together with their husbands and Buck, this group became known as 'The Six Pack.' A celebration of Jean's life will commence at 2 p.m. at Fawcett Funeral Home, 82 Pine St., Collingwood on Saturday, November 9, 2019. If friends so desire, memorial tributes can be made to the Hospice Georgian Triangle - Campbell House or the Collingwood General Marine Hospital. Friends may visit Jean's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from Oct. 5 to Oct. 9, 2019
