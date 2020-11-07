ELEANOR MARGARET JACKSON (née Leavens) May 16, 1930 - November 3, 2020 Eleanor Jackson made friends wherever she went. A lover of music, art, and the people who made it, she enjoyed nothing more than being surrounded by others who shared her passion. She collected paintings, sculptures and weaving, CDs and stories. Her home - whether in Bolton, Barrie, Edmonton, Toronto, or Ottawa - was always filled with brightness and colour. Many will remember her when they pull on a pair of hand-knitted socks or enjoy a gin and tonic. Legend has it that Eleanor carried a lime in her purse in case of G and T- related emergencies. She was vibrant, in all senses of the word, living and loving unapologetically. She passed away peacefully on November 3, 2020, after 90 years of adventure. Those who knew Eleanor, whether in childhood, through nursing school, or later in life, understood that the medical heart complications she endured in no way limited the love she had for her friends and family. She will be dearly missed by her daughter Lisa Jackson, son-in-law Raymond Bédard, and granddaughter Jacqueline Bédard, as well as her numerous cousins, sisters and brothers in-law, daughter in-law, nieces, nephews and friends. Never one to turn down a party, Eleanor is undoubtedly busy organizing a reunion with those who had predeceased her, including her dear husband Delbert Lawrence Jackson, son David Lorne Jackson, mother Mary Marjory Leavens (née Reeves) and father Byron Redvers Leavens. Due to COVID restrictions a memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Lisa, Raymond, and Jacqueline wish to recognize the care and kindness shown to Eleanor by the staff at Amica Westboro and the Glebe Centre Long Term Care Facility. You helped bring joy and comfort to her time in Ottawa. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to: The Glebe Centre www.canadahelps.org/en/dn/19868
