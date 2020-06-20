|
ELEANOR MILDRED CLARK (née Tousaw) August 24, 1926 - June 18, 2020 Eleanor Clark died peacefully, with her children at her side, on June 18, 2020 in Ottawa, Ontario.Eleanor is survived by her children, James 'Jock' (Mary Jane Robertson), Ian (Helene), Janet (Pelly Shafto) and Martha; her grandchildren, Jordan, Ilya, Andrew, Jacqueline, Claire, Amelia and Willem; and her sister, Margaret 'Muggy' Chambers. Eleanor was predeceased by her beloved husband of 68 years, James 'Jim' and her siblings, Mary Scott, Russell Tousaw and Joyce Atto. Eleanor was born and raised in Montreal, where she obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Physiotherapy at McGill University in 1948. She and Jim raised their family in Toronto and later enjoyed a long and very active retirement in Collingwood, Ontario, where she worked as a volunteer at the local hospital for two decades. Eleanor will be greatly missed by her children and grandchildren, extended family and many friends. A private memorial will be held at a later date to celebrate her long and joyful life. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Collingwood General and Marine Hospital Foundation (cgmhf.com) would be appreciated.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 20 to June 24, 2020