ELENA MOLSON HEARD Elena Molson Heard (nee Mather) passed away peacefully on March 29, 2019 in Toronto, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Mon treal to N.L.C. Mather and Naomi Elizabeth (Molson), she attended The Study, Bishop Strachan School and Pine Manor Junior College. Elena had three children - Robert, Julia and Jennifer with her first husband, John Stuart Pratt (de ceased 2013). In 1977, Elena mar ried the love of her life, William Alexander (Sandy) Heard (de ceased 2011) and their adventures began at Strathcona-Tweedsmuir School in the foothills of the Al berta Rockies. With a blended family of 8 children, Elena mas tered the role of headmaster's wife, embracing her culinary skills, flair for gardening and all- round good sport in outdoor pur suits. She was the queen of hos pitality and never knew how funny she was. Dogs, children, ski treks to Tunnel Mountain with pots of chili and other people's ski-clad children were all done in a blink of an eye. Elena and Sandy adored their children, life, and dogs (not necessarily in that order) in Alberta, British Colum bia, Ontario, Delray Beach and fi nally Chester, Nova Scotia. Mum/Elena/Gaga/Lala will be missed beyond words by her chil dren, Robert (Nicky), Julia (Tim Peters), Jennifer (Kirby Peters), Pam Heard, Janice Heard (Bruce McFarlane), Cynthia (Bob Swan), Mark Heard (Susan), and Rod Heard (Nicole); her 17 adoring grandchildren, Jessica, Anthony, Gregory, Elena, Elizabeth, Eliza, Pippa, Katie, Erin (Mark Rathwell), Alex (Jan Deol), Beth, Jake, Cyd ney, Jamie (Lee), Meagan, Khloe and Phoebe; and six great- grand children, Archer, Edison, Brynlee, Eva, Nolan and Ajooni. The family wishes to extend its warmest thanks to Mary and Paul Church (Chester) and Susan Crofts (Toronto) for helping Elena to re main independent until the very end. A private cremation has taken place and there will be a celebra tion of life at St. Stephen's Angli can Church, 60 Regent Street, Chester, Nova Scotia, on Tues day, August 20, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution to the . Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2019