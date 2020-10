Or Copy this URL to Share

ELINOR KIDD With sadness and fond memories we announce the passing of Elinor Kidd, wife of Clare for sixty-three years, and mother of David and Ian. She was the sister of Carol Hardy, Steven and Norman Snelgrove, and Jan Woods. Elinor was a teacher-librarian in Durham Region and she was a life-long member of the choir at St. Mark's United Church in Whitby.



