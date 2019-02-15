ELISABETH ANN CAMERON (Betty) (née Tuer) Passed away peacefully in her 86th year in Toronto on February 12, 2019. She was the daughter of William and Stella Tuer (Liebler), born July 9, 1933. Betty is survived by her loving husband, Donald; her daughter, Anne (Marc-André Laflamme); and grand-daughters, Sasha, Katia and Talia of Aylmer, QC. She was predeceased by her son, Iain (2011) and her brothers, Bill, Ted and Angus (Mac). Betty grew up in Mitchell, Ontario and graduated from the University of Western Ontario in 1954. After moving to Toronto, she taught English and History at Earl Haig Collegiate until 1968, traveling during school holidays. Don and Betty met in a Liberal Committee Room. Along with her friends, he drove her home last. The end result was a marriage that spanned 52 years. Following her time at Earl Haig, she devoted her attention to her family, Oscar nights, TIFF, opera, the symphony, summers along the shores of Lake Huron and the cottage on "the Bruce". Betty was active in her church, loved to garden and thoroughly enjoyed her opportunity to teach ESL later in life. Her absence has already been missed for some time. She emanated grace, elegance, always had the right words for any situation and had a lovely smile and a wicked sense of humour. Our thanks to Cecilia, Vera, the devoted staff of CCAC and the Davis Wing of the Meighen LTC home for their care and support over the last 5 years as Betty progressed through the stages of Alzheimer's disease. Visitation at Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Ave. W. on Sunday, February 17 from 2-5 p.m. Memorial service at Glenview Presbyterian Church (1 Glenview Ave.) on Monday, February 18 at 2 p.m. with a reception to follow. Private internment at the St. Andrew's Society monument in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, a gift to the Glenview Presbyterian Memorial Fund or the Alzheimer Society would be gratefully appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2019