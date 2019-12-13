|
ELIZABETH AGNES BARTLETT (née Pearce) Betty left peacefully on December 8, 2019, after complications involving a fall. Born in Toronto on February 6, 1925. Beloved daughter of the late Muriel Helen (Watson) Pearce and Harry Wright Pearce, a baker. Predeceased by David, her husband of 52 years. Sister of William Pearce and his wife Lillian of Ottawa. Mother of Michael (Doreen) of London, Ontario, and Peter (Richard Savage) of Nottingham, England. Aunt of Cath Bueno and Trevor Pearce (Christy), and great-aunt to Matthew (Robyn), Ben (Margaret), Jennifer (André), Alison and Amy. Friend of the late Ken Hanna of Ottawa. Betty was enticed to leave her first teaching job to marry Dave and travel immediately to England for two years. She returned to join the teaching staff at South Carleton High School (SCHS) in the fall of 1952 - its opening year - where she taught history and Latin. She left for a year in Pakistan, where they learned to enjoy scathingly hot food, then returned to establish a home in Manotick and teach again at SCHS. In 1957, with baby Michael and some free time, she was elected as school trustee for the North Gower board. She was passionate about the importance of education and high-quality teaching: when Peter was old enough to go to school, she returned to part-time duties at SCHS (1967-85) to practice what she preached. We now call it student engagement. Her local history course was the only full-semester course in that subject in the Carleton system in 1980. She was the founding staff advisor and lead proof-reader of the SCHS newspaper Hot Air. In retirement, she chaired the Rideau Township Local Architectural Conservation Advisory Committee (LACAC) (1987-1993). She was very active in the Rideau Township Historical Society believing "Every community has its predominant style, and that should be preserved." Betty tried to walk daily to get her "breath of fresh air." Always well turned out, she excelled at cooking, especially any kind of pie, and cookies. With an ever-present smile, she was socially engaging, supportive, and tenacious. Betty's family celebrates the support received from friends, neighbours, and health care providers - particularly those at Villagia in the Glebe in Ottawa. Special thanks to her niece Cath for her loving attention. Friends may attend a visitation at the Kars Chapel of Tubman Funeral Homes, 1610 Roger Stevens Dr., Kars on Monday, December 16th from 4 to 6 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, December 17th at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rideau Township Historical Society, PO Box 56, North Gower, ON, K0A 2T0, or to the charity of your choice. Tributes, condolences or donations may be made at www.tubmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 13 to Dec. 17, 2019