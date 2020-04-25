|
ELIZABETH JOY MARIE ALEXANDER Our beloved Joy! Born in Toronto on April 27, 1925, Joy died peacefully at Toronto Western Hospital on Sunday, April 19, 2020 after a brief battle with COVID 19. Predeceased by her sister, Virginia deC.O'Grady (Waller); brother Tom Alexander; and her lifelong friend, Peg McKelvey. She is survived by her loving niece, Michele (Mickey) Coste; cousins, Tom Reburn (Betsy), Ann, Maggie, Katie, Jim, Hugh, Bert and Tom Kilbourn; her extended McKelvey family, Bruce (Janet), Michael (Merilyn), John, Mary Bellinger (Ian), Karen Hurd (James) and their families; her family in Kentucky and friend, Viola Wawro. Joy was a graduate of Forest Hill Collegiate, University of Toronto, Royal Conservatory of Music Opera School, and the Ontario Teachers College. She studied and was coached by opera greats Emmy Hyme and Vera Schwarz. Joy pursued a singing career with the C.B.C., the Canadian Opera Company, and the Buffalo Philharmonic. She performed opera and musicals in New York and other US cities, and in a grand tour of "H.M.S. Pinafore" with the Sir Tyrone Guthrie Production Company. Joy continued her career as a composer and lyricist and loved singing with her choir at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Joy spent happy years teaching at Bishop Strachan School and for the Separate School Board of Toronto. She brought her love of music, and appreciation of the Arts to the young children she loved, encouraging creativity and imagination in young minds. Her gentle approach is remembered by many. Joy loved having fun and being with people and furry friends. She left this world knowing she was treasured by many. The family wishes to thank all who loved and supported her in her recent grief and illness. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a further date when it is safe to come together. In Joy's memory, donations may be made to the Toronto Humane Society or The Royal Conservatory of Music School. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020