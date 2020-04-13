|
|
ELIZABETH ALICE SINCLAIR March 24, 1922 - April 7, 2020 Elizabeth (nee Bond) passed away peacefully in Toronto on April 7, 2020 after a very brief illness. Liz was born in Toronto 98 years ago, the youngest of Stan and Alice Bond's four children. Dorothy Fawcett (Jack), Stan Bond (Lois), Marion Algie (Loch). While volunteering with the Canadian Red Cross Corps during the Second World War, she met her husband of 52 years; Douglas G. Sinclair (1921-1996). Upon settling in North Toronto, Doug and Liz raised three very lucky children; Michael (Vera), Carol Leier (Murray) and John (Sue). Liz was the loving grandmother of Douglas (Lyndsay), Phil (Kristy), Scott (Katia), Julia Gallagher (Curtis) and John Braun (Joanna) and great-grandmother to Eli, Adison, Victor, Justin, Patrick, Ethan, Lindsey and Alessia. She was predeceased in January 2020 by her daughter Carol. Liz was a dedicated member of St. Clement's Anglican Church. She is remembered with love by her wide circle of neighborhood, church, golf and curling friends as a loyal, kind, warmhearted and fun-loving woman. Thanks to Effie, Junior, Melissa, Tej, Noel, Olivia and the entire dedicated staff of Amica Bayview Gardens for the care, comfort and community they provided Liz during the past several years. A special thanks for Rosa for supporting Mom and Dad the past 40 years. As per Liz's wishes, no service will be held. When possible, the family will arrange a celebration of life in her honour. Donations in Liz's memory will be gratefully accepted by the Pancreatic Cancer Canda Foundation, 508-36 Eglinton Avenue West, Toronto, ON M4R 1A1. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 13 to Apr. 17, 2020