ELIZABETH ANN "LISA" CALLAHAN (née Frezell) May 11, 1956 - October 25, 2020 With great love and deep sorrow the Callahan-Munn family announces the peaceful passing of our beloved Mom, Lisa, on Sunday, October 25, 2020, after succumbing to the complications of a stroke at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre. Lisa will be remembered for her ability to nurture an enduring and strong family love. As Lisa moved forward after the passing of our dad, John Hartman Callahan in 1997, she drew upon the lessons of family, faith and love imparted by her father, John J. Frezell (1980) and the example of her indomitable mother, Betty Frezell (2010). The love she shared with her husband Rob was deep and filled with endless joy. For Lisa, home was with Rob and the family that they created together. We know that we have one life, regardless of its length, in which to spend the gift of time that we are given. Her life and love story have ended far too soon. Lisa will live on in her cherished children, Laura (Dan DeFinney), Kelly (Yurii Kuzmin), Jamie, Kathleen, Maureen (Julian Mirsky). She led by example and the ring of her wonderful laugh will stay with us forever. Lisa delighted in the affections of her grandsons, Desmond and Cameron DeFinney. Her siblings, Mary Margaret (Jeff Johnson), Amy (Paul Cerre), John (Irene Frezell), will hold her in their hearts forever. Her nephews, nieces, and Munn in-laws are bound together by the threads of love their much adored aunt and sister-in-law wove into their lives. Lisa was given the gift of many lifelong friendships. Being surrounded by laughter and conversation at a dinner table shared with family and friends was one of life's greatest pleasures for Lisa. We give thanks for the time we were given when we gathered for a few precious days at Oak Lake this past Thanksgiving. "I have loved the stars too fondly to be fearful of the night." Please visit the website of www.morleybedford.ca
