Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON L5B 1M8
(905) 279-7663
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Peel Chapel
2180 Hurontario Street
Mississauga, ON L5B 1M8
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bride's Anglican Church
1516 Clarkson Rd. N.
Mississauga, ON
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bride's Anglican Church
1516 Clarkson Rd. N.
Mississauga, ON
Elizabeth Ann Clarke Obituary
ELIZABETH (Beth) ANN CLARKE
(nee Challis)

It is with great sadness we announce that Elizabeth Ann Clarke passed away peacefully in her sleep at Markham Stouffville Hospital on August 15, 2019, at the age of 88 years. Predeceased by dearly beloved husband Charles (2009). Loving mother of Donald and his wife Ann of London, Jane of Toronto and Peter and his wife Anne-Marie of Banff, AB. Cherished grandmother of Mary, Robert, Thomas, Cameron and Connor. Beth will be lovingly remembered by her sister Marion and her husband Eric Patterson, her sister-in-law Ruth and her many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers-in-law John and his wife Ruth and Jamie. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter 'Peel' Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy 10, N. of QEW) from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesday. Funeral Service will be held at St. Bride's Anglican Church, 1516 Clarkson Rd. N., Mississauga, on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11 a.m., with visitation one hour prior. Interment at Springcreek Cemetery following the service. If desired, memorial donations may be made to Hope and Healing International, 3844 Stouffville Rd., P.O. Box 800, Stouffville, ON, L4A 7Z9, www.hopeandhealing.org.
Published in The Globe and Mail on Aug. 19, 2019
