ELIZABETH ANN CROSBY November 2, 1927 - March 24,2020 Elizabeth Ann Crosby, always known as Sazz, died peacefully with daughters, Tecca, Darby and Marley by her side. She will be sorely missed by her adored and adoring grandchildren, Lawton and Shane Wright, Daisy Kling and Riza Crosby who called her Granny Ouhoo. Sazz was a feisty original with a fanciful and unique zest for life. She loved "home"-which was always a gorgeous place filled with a wide circle of family, friends, characters and animals in equal measure. She had deep empathy for those who suffered, she had an artist's soul, she had style, she had humour, she loved a bargain, she had a great eye, she was fearless and she had such a sense of fun. She and her husband Paul moved to New York in the first years of their marriage and that place became part of their shared love affair. Tuxedo Park was their home and Sazz helped lead a land battle against large-scale development that guaranteed Tuxedo's endurance by having it designated on the National Register of Historic Places. Her beloved teacher, mentor and friend Isabel O'Neil-the foremost authority on painted finishes in North America - inspired and trained her to be the artist that she dreamed of being. Sought out by New York designers, Sazz could turn a room or a piece of furniture into dazzling renderings of marble, malachite, faux bois, silver leaf and lapis lazuli. Many pieces of her hand-painted furniture grace our homes and will be cherished forever. Her fearlessness drove the great family adventure boarding a freighter to Europe in 1970 and travelling for fifteen months in a Volkswagen camper with a dog, a cat and a goldfish in tow, ending in Venice, her favourite city, living on the Grand Canal, talking always talking to shopkeepers and gondoliers and floating in the lagoon in a little fishing boat with her children and her husband. She threw out the homeschooling binders early on declaring "school is for suckers" and that the journey would be our school. Her love of animals ensured a menagerie that always included four dogs, but also allowed for a pony, a goldfish, a number of rodents and birds and yes, even a monkey. She is gone now and her last years were hard. But she was so well loved and cared for by her caregiver and dear friend Vilma who will always be a part of our family and by the incredible staff at Fisher Place in Meighen Manor. At her request, there will be no memorial and in lieu of flowers in these difficult times, the family would request a charitable donation to Meighen Manor, in memory of Sazz, 155 Millwood Road, Toronto, ON M4S 1J6 or the Toronto Humane Society if you are so inclined.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 4 to Apr. 8, 2020