You are now on Legacy.com. Your site use is governed by their Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases are with Legacy.com. Learn More

1/1
Elizabeth Ann DE GUERRE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ELIZABETH (BETTY) ANN De GUERRE (Stewart) Elizabeth died peacefully (in her 98th year) at Delmanor Elgin Mills on September 19, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Frederick Lundy De Guerre. Loving mother of Carol (Leon) Broad, Douglas (Erika) De Guerre and Dianne (Alan) Woods. Fondly remembered by her nine grandchildren - Christina (Alex) Jones, Andrew (Sarah) Broad and Geoffrey Broad, Wendy (Chris Dymond) Woods and William Woods, Alexis (Mike) Rivait, Brittany (Trevor) Gilbert, Alana and Caleigh De Guerre and 9 great grandchildren. Betty is predeceased by her sister Phyllis Stewart and her brother James Stewart. Betty was born in Montreal and moved to Toronto where she attended Moulton College and graduated from Trinity College, University of Toronto. She was a long time member of Eglinton St. George's United Church. While she enjoyed golf, curling, lawn bowling and playing bridge, her real passion was gardening. Betty enjoyed all of the family gatherings at the cottage where her smile and laughter were infectious. She was the epitome of love, compassion, generosity and leaves behind wonderful memories. A special thank you to the caring staff at Delmanor Elgin Mills Memory Care Unit. A graveside funeral was held at York Cemetery for the immediate families. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer Society of Toronto. Condolences may be forwarded through www.morleybedford.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sep. 26 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4R 1A8
(416) 489-8733
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Morley Bedford Funeral Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved