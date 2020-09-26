ELIZABETH (BETTY) ANN De GUERRE (Stewart) Elizabeth died peacefully (in her 98th year) at Delmanor Elgin Mills on September 19, 2020. Predeceased by her beloved husband Frederick Lundy De Guerre. Loving mother of Carol (Leon) Broad, Douglas (Erika) De Guerre and Dianne (Alan) Woods. Fondly remembered by her nine grandchildren - Christina (Alex) Jones, Andrew (Sarah) Broad and Geoffrey Broad, Wendy (Chris Dymond) Woods and William Woods, Alexis (Mike) Rivait, Brittany (Trevor) Gilbert, Alana and Caleigh De Guerre and 9 great grandchildren. Betty is predeceased by her sister Phyllis Stewart and her brother James Stewart. Betty was born in Montreal and moved to Toronto where she attended Moulton College and graduated from Trinity College, University of Toronto. She was a long time member of Eglinton St. George's United Church. While she enjoyed golf, curling, lawn bowling and playing bridge, her real passion was gardening. Betty enjoyed all of the family gatherings at the cottage where her smile and laughter were infectious. She was the epitome of love, compassion, generosity and leaves behind wonderful memories. A special thank you to the caring staff at Delmanor Elgin Mills Memory Care Unit. A graveside funeral was held at York Cemetery for the immediate families. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer Society of Toronto. Condolences may be forwarded through www.morleybedford.ca