ELIZABETH ANN JOHNSON (née Bushell) October 4, 1931 - March 9, 2019 Ann passed away peacefully in Toronto of uncertain causes. Loving wife of David MacKenzie Johnson for 58 years. Daughter of the late Dr. W.C. & Gwendolyn Bushell of Montreal. Sister of Jane (John Downs) of Toronto and the late Frances Bushell. Mother of Karen (Russ Fretenburg) of North Vancouver, Gail (Ken Monroe) of Kamloops, and Michael (Ellen Jarmain) of Toronto. Grannie to Nelson and Nicola, Evan and Ellie, Gwendolyn, Thomas and Annabelle. Aunt to very special nieces, Jill and Jean. Ann grew up in Montreal graduating from The Study (Class of 1948), then McGill Science (Class of 1952). Employment followed at Dominion Textiles until raising children became her focus. It was David's work at IBM that brought the family to Toronto in 1970. Ann strived for excellence in every activity she pursued. She had a love of sports, and the outdoors. Skiing was her passion. A top skier in her youth, she became 1949 Canadian Junior Ladies Champion in the Slalom and Combined disciplines. She was a life long member and past President of the Penguin Ski Club for women in Montreal. She also supported youth, volunteering many years at the Southern Ontario Division of Alpine Ontario and Devil's Glen Ski Club. Ann was an avid sailor, racing International 14s and Lasers at Lake Manitou well into her eighties. She ran the Lake Manitou Junior Sailing Program for many years, ensuring that her love of sailing was passed on to the next generation. Ann was a past member of the Royal St. Lawrence Yacht Club and the Royal Canadian Yacht Club. A passionate gardener, Ann was certified through Guelph University as a Master Gardener. She volunteered at Toronto's Civic Garden Centre for over 25 years. Ann's faith was very important to her. For almost 50 years, she was an active member of St. Clement's Parish serving most recently through the St. Margaret's Group. More than anything, Ann loved spending time with her family at Lake Manitou, swimming, canoeing, playing tennis, waterskiing (into her 70s) and enjoying nature. A service will be held 2 p.m. Monday, April 1st at St. Clement's Church, 70 St. Clement's Ave, Toronto. Summer interment at Lake Manitou. In lieu of flowers, donations to Conservation Manitou www.conservationmanitou.ca, St. Clement's Church or Holy Trinity Church (Ste. Agathe) would be appreciated. Published in The Globe and Mail from Mar. 23 to Mar. 27, 2019