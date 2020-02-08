You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
ELIZABETH ANN LANDREY Passed away on January 25, 2020 in Toronto, at the age of 69. Ann was born in the traditional, ancestral, and unceded territory of the Coast Salish peoples, now known as Vancouver, and raised in Chilliwack and North Vancouver. She received her English degree from Simon Fraser University, then moved to Toronto to attend Osgoode Hall Law School. Ann was a passionate social justice advocate who imparted to those around her a sense of kindness, grace, and understanding. She was dedicated to the Women's Legal Education and Action Fund, the Native Canadian Centre of Toronto, the First Interfaith Out of the Cold, and countless other causes. A lover of opera, Ann sang with the Echo Women's Choir at the Church of the Holy Trinity until her illness made it too difficult. Her commitment to community organizing, bread-baking ability, and belief in the healing power of a good long walk will be sorely missed. She was preceded in death by her father, Joseph, and her mother, Elizabeth. She is survived by her former husband Charles Randall (Randy) Nowlan; her children, Aileen (Joshua), Gavin (Janette), and Owen (Eric & Sebastian); brothers, Michael, Eric, and Ian; and grandchildren, Alexander and Clara. We wish to thank Dr. Anthony Lang and Dr. Dennis Kussin, the staff of the Toronto Western Hospital Movement Disorders Clinic, and the staff of the O'Neill Centre, for their loving care. Donations in Ann's name can be made to Parkinson Canada, or to a cause of your choice. At Ann's request, a celebration of life will take place in the Spring.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, 2020
