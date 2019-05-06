|
ELIZABETH ANN SMITH LAHTI October 24, 1947 - April 22, 2019 Our dear Beth, beloved wife to Harlan, devoted mother to Claudia and Jacob, sister, cousin, aunt, and to many a loyal friend, passed away on April 22, 2019. Beth was kind, helpful and fun. She loved much in her life; her family, books, her Finlandia family, and walks with her dogs in Pacific Spirit Park. Beth eagerly sought out many adventures. She will be missed by so many. In lieu of flowers, please plant a perennial in your garden and think of Beth as you watch it grow.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 6 to May 10, 2019