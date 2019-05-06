You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth LAHTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ann Smith LAHTI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth Ann Smith LAHTI Obituary
ELIZABETH ANN SMITH LAHTI October 24, 1947 - April 22, 2019 Our dear Beth, beloved wife to Harlan, devoted mother to Claudia and Jacob, sister, cousin, aunt, and to many a loyal friend, passed away on April 22, 2019. Beth was kind, helpful and fun. She loved much in her life; her family, books, her Finlandia family, and walks with her dogs in Pacific Spirit Park. Beth eagerly sought out many adventures. She will be missed by so many. In lieu of flowers, please plant a perennial in your garden and think of Beth as you watch it grow.
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 6 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.