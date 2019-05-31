Services Celebration of Life 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM 1901 Mt. Pleasant Road View Map Resources More Obituaries for Elizabeth STEVENS Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Elizabeth Ann STEVENS

ELIZABETH ANN STEVENS It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our dear mom on Thursday, May 23, 2019. Ann passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones. She was predeceased by her adored husband of 61 years, Robert William Stevens in 2016. Ann will be greatly missed by her children John (Kathy), Michael (Monika), Tom and Susy (Hal). She leaves behind her cherished grandchildren Robbie, Maddie, Heather and Charlotte Dunlap and Matthew, Jennifer, Luke, Jack, Will and Katie Stevens. Ann is survived by her dear sister Martha Jane (Fred) and by her nieces and nephews. Ann was born in Toronto and raised in Oshawa by her parents Harold and Madeleine Washington. She received her BA from University College at the University of Toronto, where she formed lifelong friendships and met her future husband Robert. Before starting her family, Ann worked as a nutritionist at Bell Canada. Ann had many interests. She loved to read, especially the news. She enjoyed playing tennis and golf. Most Sunday afternoons in the Fall, she and Robert watched American football. For over 40 years, she was a devoted fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ann had a beautiful sense of style and enjoyed entertaining. Many of their friends will fondly remember Ann and Robert's annual Christmas party. Ann loved being at the cottage with her family. A perfect day for her was spending hours in her garden, swimming and gathering with her family for a delicious dinner. Above all, Ann loved being with Robert. They adored each other and made a perfect team. They cherished their children's company and delighted in the company of their children's friends. Ann's warmth, sense of humour and laugh will be greatly missed. Our family would like to thank the many caregivers who helped Ann over the past two years. We extend our sincere gratitude to her primary caregiver Cathy Masalta. Many thanks also to Amalyn, Mae, Mitch, the caregivers from LAS, Susan from LHIN, and to Dr. Samater and nurse Priscilla of the Temmy Latner team. A celebration of Ann's life will take place on Tuesday, June 25 between 4 and 6 p.m., 1901 Mt. Pleasant Road. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Ann's name to The Stevens/Peters/Bush Fellowship in Radiation Medicine Fund at the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation. Published in The Globe and Mail from May 31 to June 4, 2019