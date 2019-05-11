ELIZABETH ANNE FOULKES (Beth) December 9, 1966 - May 6, 2019 Beth passed away very peacefully on Monday, May 6, 2019 after a brief illness. She leaves her family who loved her dearly - her devoted mother, Amber; sisters, Rachel and Hilary; and brother, Michael; along with their families. Beth's father Frank predeceased her in 1996. Born with Down Syndrome in 1966, Beth faced many challenges, most of which are still faced today by those with intellectual and physical disabilities. With the indefatigable support of her mother, she successfully broke traditional barriers surrounding institutional care, education and employment at a time when most didn't. She travelled the world with her parents and even threw out the opening pitch at a Toronto Blue Jays game. Despite increasingly difficult mobility and health challenges later in her life, she was always a caring and cheerful soul who enjoyed her Church, her favourite TV shows, Broadway musicals and Ice Cappuccinos. She described many things as being "superb", and so was she. She will be deeply missed by all of us. A Celebration of Beth's life will be held at St. Jude's Anglican Church, 160 William Street, Oakville on Tuesday, May 14th at 11 a.m. A reception and light lunch in the church hall will follow the service. Friends are also invited to visit at Kopriva-Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville on Monday, May 13 between 2 - 4 p.m. and 7- 9 p.m. Beth's family asks that you do not send flowers. Donations to either the Oakville Hospital Foundation or the St. Jude's Anglican Church Roof Fund would be deeply appreciated. Beth's family thanks everyone at the Oakville-Trafalgar Memorial Hospital and the many other compassionate and gifted caregivers who have looked after Beth throughout her life. Visit our guestbook through www.koprivataylor.com Published in The Globe and Mail from May 11 to May 15, 2019