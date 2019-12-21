You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
ELIZABETH BOOTH (née Goudy) 1935-2019 Elizabeth loved her family. She supported our endeavours and our marriages. With John Booth, her husband of nearly sixty years, Elizabeth created a home that became a hub for their four children and partners, and nine grandchildren. Elizabeth immigrated to Vancouver from Scotland with her parents, sisters and brother in 1948. She witnessed Vancouver growing around her life. She participated in her children's schools and the young VanDusen Botanical Gardens. She brought her love of plants (and some plants themselves) to Point Roberts, where she and John built a cabin and a large garden. John and Elizabeth hiked trails throughout BC with her children and dear friends. She delighted in the larches turning golden near Lake O'Hara. Elizabeth took pleasure in the people she knew and was a steady friend to many: Les Girls, Bookclub. Elizabeth died on December 10, 2019. She went to sleep in her home and did not wake up. All who knew her miss her presence. A service to celebrate Elizabeth's life will be held on Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 2 p.m. at St. John's Shaughnessy Anglican Church, 1490 Nanton Ave. (at Granville), Vancouver. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to Vancouver Hospice Society, 4615 Granville St. www.vancouverhospice.org . Please state "in memory of Elizabeth Booth". Walkey & Company Funeral Directors 604 738-0006
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 21 to Dec. 25, 2019
