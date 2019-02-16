ELIZABETH BUDAY Mrs. Elizabeth Buday, née Fördös Erzsébet died peacefully on February 3, 2019 in her 93rd year. Born in Budapest, after the Hungarian Revolution of 1956 she escaped to Canada. She was married to Andrew Buday from 1956 until his death in 2000. A highly talented artist, she enjoyed painting on canvas and ceramics, and sculpture. She was an active member of HUVAC - the Hungarian Visual Artists of Canada and the Canadian Ceramic Painters' Association. She delighted her friends and family with gifts of her beautiful work. Her joie de vivre was fulfilled by travel, enjoyment of all art-forms and nature. Her passing is mourned by her son, Kalman Molnar; and his wife, Maria; their daughter, Lilla Molnar, and her husband Marc Piché; and Elizabeth's favourite, great-granddaughter Ella; as well as Elizabeth's relatives in Austria, Germany and Hungary. A memorial service is planned in Toronto for the spring of 2019. Published in The Globe and Mail from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2019