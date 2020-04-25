You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth CAWLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth CAWLEY


1924 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Elizabeth CAWLEY Obituary
ELIZABETH MARY/BETTY CAWLEY August 5, 1924 - April 23, 2020 Betty's long and fulfilling life was shaped by the frugality, hard work and generosity of her immigrant parents in Hoyle, now part of Timmins. Her nursing credential led her to work for the VON and hospitals in northeastern Ontario and for many years as Director of Nursing for the Temiskaming Health Unit. She worked hard to increase access to professional services such as speech therapy and psychiatry in Temiskaming. In retirement, she loved promoting the district as a tourist destination and supporting the art gallery and community foundation. Her travels, skiing and canoe trips and time at the Animanipissing cottage were cherished with friends and family. She was also a formidable bridge player, avid reader and lover of music and theatre. She continued to pursue these pleasures when she moved from New Liskeard to retirement living in Barrie. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Ethel Sharp; her husband, Stephen Cawley; and her son-in-law, Howad Feigel. She is lovingly remembered by her four children: Bill in Calgary; Don and his wife, Denise Dignum in Calgary; Pat in Barrie; and Jen and her husband, John Caruso in Sudbury. Her seven grandchildren and six great-grands will join in the story-telling and fun when we remember her at a safe-time family dinner as she requested. We are so grateful for the loving and competent care provided by the Barrieview, Assisted Living team, Sue, our Bayshore palliative care nurse, and her exceptional family physician, Dr. Valerie Rapson. A donation to the Betty and Steve Cawley Fund at the Temiskaming Community Foundation would be a lovely way to honour Betty.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -