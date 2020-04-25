|
ELIZABETH MARY/BETTY CAWLEY August 5, 1924 - April 23, 2020 Betty's long and fulfilling life was shaped by the frugality, hard work and generosity of her immigrant parents in Hoyle, now part of Timmins. Her nursing credential led her to work for the VON and hospitals in northeastern Ontario and for many years as Director of Nursing for the Temiskaming Health Unit. She worked hard to increase access to professional services such as speech therapy and psychiatry in Temiskaming. In retirement, she loved promoting the district as a tourist destination and supporting the art gallery and community foundation. Her travels, skiing and canoe trips and time at the Animanipissing cottage were cherished with friends and family. She was also a formidable bridge player, avid reader and lover of music and theatre. She continued to pursue these pleasures when she moved from New Liskeard to retirement living in Barrie. She was predeceased by her parents, Frank and Ethel Sharp; her husband, Stephen Cawley; and her son-in-law, Howad Feigel. She is lovingly remembered by her four children: Bill in Calgary; Don and his wife, Denise Dignum in Calgary; Pat in Barrie; and Jen and her husband, John Caruso in Sudbury. Her seven grandchildren and six great-grands will join in the story-telling and fun when we remember her at a safe-time family dinner as she requested. We are so grateful for the loving and competent care provided by the Barrieview, Assisted Living team, Sue, our Bayshore palliative care nurse, and her exceptional family physician, Dr. Valerie Rapson. A donation to the Betty and Steve Cawley Fund at the Temiskaming Community Foundation would be a lovely way to honour Betty.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Apr. 25 to Apr. 29, 2020