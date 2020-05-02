|
|
ELIZABETH DAVISOctober 15, 1931 - April 27, 2020 Our world is a little smaller with the passing of our mom, Elizabeth Davis on Monday April 27, 2020. Mom to us, Gran to a few and Libby to the rest of the world. Mom leaves behind her most prized possessions, her children Debbie-Ann (Jim Henderson), Rick (Darlene Picco), Bill (Joanne Gibson-Davis), Shellie (Ray Kelly) and the grandchildren she adored Douglas, Brady, Max, Evan, Morgan, Sarah, Grace and James. Mom supported and actively helped our dad, Alfred Graham Davis (1929-1997) build a successful business while making family first in all her decisions. Mom was most happy when she was with other people. She loved a good craic. She was blessed over the years with lots of laughter spending time with family & friends, especially her brother Billy and his family whether in Ireland or Canada Five years after Dad's passing, Mom reconnected with her childhood sweetheart Denis Curran and they had 18 marvellous years of marriage, with Denis at Mom's side constantly and to the end as she struggled with dementia. If you would like to remember Mom, please hug your children, especially the naughty ones as she always had a soft spot for them and make a donation to Camp Oochigeas in Mom's memory. Not a camper type herself, however she loved children. Online condolences and donations may be left at www.hogle.ca
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 2 to May 6, 2020