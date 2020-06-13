|
|
ELIZABETH (LIBBY) DAVIS Born June 1, 1931, in Falkirk, Scotland to parents Robert and Margaret Turnbull. Following a courageous battle, Libby passed away at home on June 7, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and caregivers. Predeceased by her husband of 60 years, John Davis, in October 2019, Libby leaves behind their children, Wendy (Tom), Linda and Richard (Patricia); grandchildren, Spencer, Kendra, Zachary and Elijah who adored their Granny. She will be sadly missed by her sister, Christine (Holms); her nieces, Allison, Kate, and Lindsay; and extended family in England. Libby immigrated to Montreal shortly after completing her studies in Occupational Therapy. She met the love of her life while watching him play cricket. They married in 1960 and moved their family to Toronto in 1976. A devoted wife and mother, she contributed to John's success in business with her incredible social ease. Libby was a keen tennis player and golfer. She and John spent many winters as snowbirds in Florida and together they treasured their huge circle of wonderful friends. An energetic, graceful and dignified woman who could light up a room with her smile, Libby loved to dance and had a passion for music. She spent many years volunteering both in the arts and a hospital. Following a private family service, A Celebration of Life will be arranged for both John and Libby, with details to follow through the link below. Condolences may be sent using the following website: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/en-ca/obituaries/toronto-on/elizabeth-davis-9211334 Libby's family is grateful for the care and compassion she received from the staff at Amica Bayview Gardens.
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 13 to June 17, 2020