ELIZABETH ELLEN MARIE SPENCE "Liz" (née Yake) November 17, 1945 - August 28, 2019 'Grief is the price we pay for love' - Queen Elizabeth II Liz was a devoted and cherished wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, and friend. Born in London, Ontario, the daughter of Helen and Chester Yake, she attended Western University, where she was awarded the Governor General's Award for top marks. She married Jay Spence and together they moved to Ottawa for Jay's medical career. In retirement, Liz and Jay moved to Nanoose Bay, British Columbia. She was graceful, humble, curious, and wise. Liz treated everyone with dignity and kindness. Her beautiful smile invited friendship and her generous heart inspired trust. She extended herself in countless quiet ways and took the weight of others onto her shoulders. Liz was the backbone of their close family; she selflessly devoted herself to raising three children and to supporting Jay's busy medical practice. A constant and loving presence, she taught her children by example that service to others is the most important calling. Liz was an ESL teacher for new Canadians. She helped to found Nanoose Community Services, which provides food, Christmas gifts and other services to neighbors in need. She also served as a volunteer for the Haven Society, an organization that helps women and families fleeing domestic violence. Liz is survived by her loving family, including husband Jay, her children Robin (Paul) of Washington DC, Christie (Craig) of Ottawa, and Drew (Kirsten) of Seattle, her brother, Richard (EJ) of London, Ontario, and her six grandchildren, Adelaide, Kai, Benjamin, Alexandra, Asher, and Claire. She will be missed dearly. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to one of the charities that Liz supported: Doctors Without Borders, The Salvation Army, BC Cancer Clinic - Victoria, the Haven Society (Nanaimo, BC), or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at https://www.yatesmemorial.ca/notices/Elizabeth-SPENCE
Published in The Globe and Mail from Sept. 7 to Sept. 11, 2019