ELIZABETH FRANK April 21,1924 - November 11, 2020 A striking woman who made an impression on everyone she met, Elizabeth passed away peacefully in Toronto. The beloved wife of her childhood sweetheart, the late Andrew (Andy) Frank, loving mother and mother-in-law of Eva and Michael, and Sidney and Ivy, she was the doting grandmother of Daniel (Mia), Cara (Rodolfo), Joshua, and Simon, and adoring great-grandmother of Nathan, Solomon and Abram. Elizabeth and her sister Lilly were the only ones in their family to survive the Holocaust, just teenagers when they were deported from Transylvania to concentration and work camps in Poland and Germany. Elizabeth miraculously reunited with Andy after the war. Chosen by Canada in 1949 as refugees, they ultimately settled in Brantford, where they raised their family and welcomed other new immigrants into their home. A world traveller and gourmet cook, she revelled in her friends and her family's successes, always enjoying evenings at the theatre and elegant occasions. The family expresses its deepest appreciation for the tender and thoughtful care provided by the staff at One Kenton. A private family service was held on November 12. Those who wish to donate in Elizabeth's memory may do so with the Alzheimer Society of Canada or a charity of choice.



