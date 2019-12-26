|
ELIZABETH GERTRUDE BURNS (nee Leggo) January 27, 1926 - December 21, 2019 It is with the utmost sadness, but undying love, that we must tell family and friends of Beth's passing on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at the age of 93, with her loving family by her side. Beth and her beloved husband, Ron, are now reunited after 20 years. Our dear mother will be sadly missed and warmly remembered by daughter Diane and her husband Claude Lévesque, and daughter Donna and her husband Thomas Roberts. Loving grandmother, who always encouraged and supported her granddaughter, Shannon Roberts, in pursing her dreams. Beth was very loving and gave her love to everyone. She truly cared about us all. She was so full of life and loved life, especially the sun, being by the water, visiting family in her home province of Newfoundland, reading and writing. A strong and gracious lady to whom we will always be grateful for being such a special part of our lives. Forever in our thoughts and hearts. Love you always. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles - Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 5:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 27th. Funeral service will take place on Saturday, December 28th at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel. Spring interment at Thornton Union Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society of Simcoe County to help improve the quality of life for others. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Dec. 26 to Dec. 30, 2019