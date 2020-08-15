|
ELIZABETH HILLMAN, OC, MD, LLD, FAAP, FRCP (née Sloman) February 17, 1928 - August 9, 2020 Passed away peacefully in the home of her daughter, Dr. Alison Hillman in Newfoundland. Her memory will be cherished by children, Alison, Jamie (Joanne Scarlett), Don (Ruth Kipp), Alan, Elizabeth (Paul Coxworthy); grandchildren, Adam Coxworthy and James Purvis; sister, Toby Rainey and sister-in-law, Elizabeth Waterston; plus many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, friends and mentees around the world. Predeceased by husband, Donald; parents, Cela and Fred; and siblings, Bill, Joan (Reid) and Margaret. Always a trailblazer, she became the first female president of the Medical Council of Canada in 1981. She and her husband were appointed Officers of the Order of Canada in 1994 for having "consistently used their talents and energy to improve the welfare of children throughout the world." Liz Hillman devoted her life to promoting the health and well-being of children and to inspiring others to do the same. She mentored several generations of young doctors around the world, encouraging a balance of family and professional life, often with fun and laughter. And daughter Alison followed her parents into the medical field. Liz summed up the challenge of Global Child Health work, saying: "There is always more to be done and never enough time to do it all - which is why we must teach others." In honour of her late husband, Liz Hillman established the Hillman Medical Education Fund to support health education and to foster future leaders in medicine, particularly in East Africa. Donations in memory of Liz Hillman may be made to https://www.rosecharities.ca/category/hillman-fund/. Condolences are available at http://www.carnells.com/. A celebration of Liz's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Globe and Mail from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2020