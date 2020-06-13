|
|
ELIZABETH IRVINE "Buff" January 18, 1924 - June 4, 2020 It is with a heavy heart that we share the news of our mother's passing on June 4th at age 96. Mom had her wish and died peacefully in her sleep. Born in Yarmouth, N.S., she was the eldest child of the late Karl and Margaret (Polly) Baker and was a graduate of Acadia University. After graduation, Buff moved to Toronto where she met and married our father Dr. Alan Henry Irvine of Ottawa. They moved to Ottawa, where they raised their three children, Leslie Ann, Donald Joseph and Margaret Jean. Buff was an active volunteer and was a member of the May Court Club of Ottawa for over fifty years. She was also a member of the Royal Ottawa Golf Club for more than fifty years where she enjoyed bridge in the sunroom and lunches on the balcony. Since 1967, her summers were spent at Lac Pemichangan, where she was a member of the Gatineau Fish and Game Club. She was predeceased by her husband of fifty eight years Alan Henry Irvine (2009) and by her eldest daughter Leslie Ann (2007). She will be greatly missed by her son Joe (Christine) of Ottawa, her daughter Peggy (Richard Burton) of Whistler, her cherished nieces and nephews, her bridge partners, and her many friends. We would like to thank the staff at the Duke of Devonshire for their compassion and care. There will be no memorial service at this time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to the May Court Club of Ottawa (www.maycourt.org/; 114A Cameron Ave. Ottawa; 613-733-4681; [email protected]). Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-748-1200
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 13 to June 17, 2020