You have left The Globe and Mail and are on Legacy.com. Your use of the site is governed by the Legacy.com Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy. Any purchases made on this site are with Legacy.com. Learn More
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel
82 Pine Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2N7
(705) 445-2651
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fawcett Funeral Homes Collingwood Chapel
82 Pine Street
Collingwood, ON L9Y 2N7
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 14, 2019
1:00 PM
First Presbyterian Church
200 Maple Street
Collingwood, ON
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth RUSSELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Jane RUSSELL


1931 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Elizabeth Jane RUSSELL Obituary
ELIZABETH JANE RUSSELL November 16, 1931 -May 9, 2019 Peacefully on May 9, 2019 surrounded by family. Elizabeth Jane Russell daughter of the late Nehemiah and Carrie Koch of Oshawa. Much loved wife of Dr. C. Scott Russell of Collingwood. 'Liz' was the adored mother of Carrie (Brad Charlton) and Scott (Catherine Gregory). She was a wonderful 'Grandma' to Alex, Charlotte, Sam and Spencer and was loved by all of her nephews and nieces from the Russell and Pyette clans as well as her niece Sharon McKay (her brother Jim's only child) and husband Don. Elizabeth was predeceased by her brother Jim and her sister-in-law Bea and will be missed greatly by her sisters-in-law Margaret Pyette and Chris Russell and brothers-in-law Jim Pyette and Bob Russell. 'Liz' was fiercely proud of her family and its' history. She loved bridge, a good story, and knew her way around the golf course. She loved us all. Memorial visitation will be held at Fawcett Funeral Home, 82 Pine Street Collingwood, ON Monday, May 13, 2019 4-6 p.m. Funeral Service at First Presbyterian Church, 200 Maple Street Collingwood, ON Tuesday, May14, 2019 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations to the children's charity of your choice gratefully accepted. Friends may visit Elizabeth's online Book of Memories at www.fawcettfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Globe and Mail from May 11 to May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now