ELIZABETH JEAN ERWIN (née Mitchell) Peacefully at Belmont House, Toronto, on January 23, 2020. She was in her 97th year. Betty was the patient and loving wife of the late Murray Erwin (2003) and very proud Mother of Greg (Margaret Murchie) in Toronto and Sharon (Bruce Nivison) in England. The time she spent with her grandchildren: Blair, Chloe, Zara were among the happiest of her life. Her great grandsons Jasper and Jonah were a source of joy to her. She was predeceased by her beloved brother Bob Mitchell (living in California) in 2019. Betty taught Home Economics for years, was an accomplished artist, involved with her church and a loyal friend to many. Her extended family meant the world to her. Honouring her request, there will be no funeral. Instead there will be a Celebration of Life on Sun March 8, from 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. at the Pillar & Post Inn, Niagara on the Lake. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to Belmont House, 55 Belmont Street, Toronto, M5R 1R1 or the charity of your choice. Sincere thanks to the loving, dedicated staff of both Donway Place and Belmont House who made sure that Betty was happy and well cared for during her final years.
