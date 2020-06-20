|
ELIZABETH JOYCE WOOD (née McGeachy) It is with great sorrow that we announce that Joyce Wood passed away, just six weeks after her 90th birthday, in her home at the ManuLife Residences, a location she loved, amidst the bustle of the restaurants and fashion retail on Bloor Street in Toronto. Born in Winnipeg in 1930, she moved to Toronto in the early 1950s. She married James T. Wood, and the years before he died in 1975 were some of the happiest of her life. Joyce loved fashion and was an accomplished seamstress, in earlier years making clothes for herself, her nieces, and their Barbies. Joyce was a member of the Toronto Garden Club and an avid Ikebana flower arranger. She brought these skills to Rosedale United Church and, in 2018, to the memorial service of her sister, Patricia (Pratt). She was a member of the Royal Canadian Yacht Club, where she enjoyed Aquafit in the winter and watching fireworks from Toronto Island in the summer. While she was able she enjoyed travelling, widely and adventurously to places like Kashmir in her earlier years and within Ontario more recently. She took a keen interest in her Icelandic heritage and closely followed contemporary politics. Joyce was interested and engaged in the world to the last minute, clipping the latest restaurant reviews with the intention of trying them, and working with a computer expert remotely to fix this or that glitch in her system. She is survived by her nieces, Elspeth and Geraldine, and 4 step-daughters, Patricia, Wendy, Nancy, Judy, and predeceased by her fifth stepdaughter, Barbara. In keeping with her wishes, there will be no memorial service. Donations may be made in her name to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org
Published in The Globe and Mail from June 20 to June 24, 2020